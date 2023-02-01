State government releases guidelines for staff of private and aided-private schools

February 01, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Teaching and non-teaching staff employed in private schools and aided-private schools “shall not impose corporal punishment” on the pupils and “shall not engage in work, like private tuitions”, according to the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Rules, 2023 notified by the State government recently.

As per the ‘Code of Conduct’ that would govern the teaching and non-teaching staff, they have been told not to engage in “anti-secular activities - tend to indulge in communal activities or propagate religion or casteism.” They are not allowed to encourage any propaganda or practice wounding the religious feelings of any class of pupils or insulting the religion or the religious belief of that class and not indulge in any act that undermines the national integrity or causes insult to the national anthem or the national flag.

They “shall not bring or attempt to bring political or other influences for the furtherance of his own interest,” it said. The staff cannot contest or participate in or canvas for any elections or otherwise interfere or use influence in connection with any election to any legislature or parliament or local authority. They are not to indulge in any criticism of the policy of the State Government or the Central Government either directly or indirectly or participate in any activity which brings disrepute to the government.

They are to submit the property return statement once every five years and not decline attending any in-service training organised by the government, including during holidays or vacation. The headmaster cannot leave the school without ensuring that all its pupils have left the premises, it said.

The notification also specified safety and security measures to be taken for pupils both inside and outside the school. “Every private school affiliated to the State Board of School Education shall use the textbooks approved by that Board.”

A pupil seeking admission in any of the standards in another recognised school can be admitted at any time of the year based on the Transfer Certificate issued by the school in which he/she studied last, it said.

“Any educational agency of a private school which claims minority status based on religion or language to a private school which has already been established and is being administered by such minority, shall apply to the Directorate of Minorities Welfare as per the specified norms,” the rules said.

As for infrastructure, a classroom should have a minimum area 400 sq.ft and there should be one room for each class. “Minimum floor space should be at least 10 sq.ft per pupil and 40 sq.ft for a teacher in a classroom,” it said. It also specified dimensions for laboratories, libraries, among other facilities.

The rules also specified the minimum qualifications for the teaching and non-teaching staff and also listed the registers and records that are to be maintained.

