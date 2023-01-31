State government posts new Collectors to 11 districts, Commissioners to five municipal corporations 

January 31, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

In a major reshuffle of IAS officers in the State, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday posted new Collectors to 11 districts and Commissioners to five municipal corporations.

It also posted J. Kumaragurubaran as the Secretary of Information Technology and Digital Services Department and G. Laxmi Priya as Secretary of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. K.V. Muralidharan has been posted as Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE). Incumbent J. Kumaragurubaran, who has been shifted to another post, will also serve as Officer on Special Duty, HR&CE.

Kranthi Kumar Pati has been posted as Coimbatore Collector, K.P. Karthikeyan as Tirunelveli Collector, D. Ravichandran as Tenkasi Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan as Virudhunagar Collector and Deepak Jacob as Krishnagiri Collector. C. Palani has been posted as Villupuram Collector, P.N. Sridhar as Kanniyakumari Collector, K. Karpagam as Perambalur Collector, R.V. Shajeevana as Theni Collector, T. Charusree as Tiruvarur Collector and A.P. Mahabharathi as Mayiladuthurai Collector. R. Alagumeena has been posted as Commissioner of Corporation of Tambaram, Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar as Commissioner of Corporation of Tiruppur, D. Sneha as Commissioner of Corporation of Hosur, C. Dinesh Kumar as Commissioner of Corporation of Thoothukudi and P. Rathinasamy as Commissioner of Corporation of Vellore. P. Akash has been posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, and Meghanatha Reddy as Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. Mr. Reddy will also be placed in full additional charge of the post of Joint Secretary to Government, Special Programme Implementation Department. P. Sri Venkata Priya has been posted as Controller of Examinations, Teachers Recruitment Board.

B. Gayathri Krishnan has been posted as Joint Commissioner (State Taxes), Commercial Taxes, Coimbatore and R. Lalitha as Director of Technical Education. S. Jayandhi has been posted as Special Secretary in the School Education Department, C. Kathiravan as Project Director, Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project, M. Lakshmi as Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services and Pooja Kulkarni as Special Secretary in Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department. T.S. Rajasekar has been posted as Special Secretary to Government, Planning and Development Department and S. Sivarasu as Joint Commissioner of Revenue Administration. Har Sahay Meena has been posted as Principal Secretary/Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (Training). T.S. Jawahar has been posted as Project Director, Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project (IAMWARM) and V.R. Subbulaxmi as Joint Commissioner of Land Administration.

M.S. Prasanth has been posted as Additional Director (General) of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and D. Mohan as Director of Information and Public Relations, and will also function as ex-officio Joint Secretary to Government, Tamil Development and Information Department. V. Vishnu will take over as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau and V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy as executive officer of Tamil Nadu Industries Development Corporation.

M. Arvind will assume office as Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation and G.S. Sameeran as Joint Commissioner (Works) of Greater Chennai Corporation. Neeraj Mittal will take over as Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation and Sharanya Ari as Deputy Commissioner (Education) in Greater Chennai Corporation.