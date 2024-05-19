GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State government offers support to Tamils living across the globe

Published - May 19, 2024 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to support Tamil people living across the globe, the Department of Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils (NRT) has announced several new initiatives and schemes. To avail of these benefits, Non-Resident Tamils aged 18 to 55 living abroad or in other States can register themselves at https://nrtamils.tn.gov.in as members by paying a one-time registration fee of ₹200.

Upon registration, an identity card would be issued and this card needs to be renewed every three years. The department, in a detailed statement, mentioned that to encourage membership, the registration fee of ₹200 is waived for persons registering for an initial period of three months from May 15, 2024 to August 15,2024.

The department has classified NRT into two categories: Non-Resident Tamils living (abroad), which means Tamils working/studying abroad with an Indian passport and appropriate documents, and Tamils intending to go abroad after obtaining Emigration Clearance are eligible for membership under this category. Non-Resident Tamils living (India) refers to Tamils residing in any other State for more than six months.

Those who register as members of the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board can benefit from the existing schemes implemented by the board, as well as the welfare schemes that are to be implemented in the future. The department has an insurance scheme – personal accident insurance and critical illness insurance (add-on) with low premium rates.

Apart from this, there is an Educational Assistance Scheme where in the event of the death of an NRT ID cardholder who has gone abroad for work, the son/daughter of the registered deceased person will be given an educational scholarship according to their educational level. There are schemes for marriage assistance too.

For more inquiries, the department has set up a 24x7 toll-free helpline centre. The numbers are 18003093793 (within India); 8069009901 (outside India); 8069009900 (missed call).

