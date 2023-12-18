GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State government must supply essentials to flood-hit people in Southern districts, says Anbumani

December 18, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said the State Government should ensure essential supplies and commodities were made available to people in Southern districts which have experienced very heavy rain since Sunday.

“Milk, bread, and other food items should be distributed by the State government. The number of inundated villages is large, and the people affected should be rescued and transferred to camps. The 95 cm of rain in Kayalpattinam in a day is much more than what it receives in a whole year. This is the effect of climate change. At least now, State government must take steps toward controlling global warming,” Dr. Anbumani said.

