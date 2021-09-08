State government must resolve financial crunch faced by T.N. universities: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday said that the State Government should take appropriate steps to ensure that the universities in Tamil Nadu are financially self-sufficient and evolve as centres where cutting edge research and development takes place.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that universities in the state are struggling to pay salaries to professors, assistant professors apart from guest lecturers.

“In several universities, the salaries are being paid only by the 10th of every month. In the past, every university had several hundred crores as fixed deposit in the bank. But, today, the situation is so bad that universities are dipping into their deposits to pay salaries. In a few years, universities will not have finances to pay salaries. Such a scenario should be prevented,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that the financial assistance provided by State and Central governments has steadily reduced while the expenditures of universities have risen.

“Instead of reducing their financial burden, the government is increasing it. The revenues of universities have reduced and they are being forced to use their fixed deposits in the bank. The ten colleges functioned as affiliated colleges to Bharathidasan University until two years ago before they were taken over by the government. Despite this, the Government didn’t take care of the financial difficulties faced by the university. Around Rs. 15 crore is required to pay the salaries of 600 guest lecrurers and 90 professors every year,” he said, adding, “With State government taking over the revenue, payment of salaries have fallen on the shoulders of the university.”