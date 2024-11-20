ADVERTISEMENT

State government must not allow tungsten mining near Madurai: Anbumani

Published - November 20, 2024 12:01 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday said the State government should not allow Tungsten mining by Vedanta Group-owned company, approved by the Centre, on the eco-sensitive regions of Arittapatti and its surrounding areas at Melur taluk in Madurai district.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said the Centre had granted permission to Hindustan Zinc Ltd to mine 2,105 acres, and contended that it could affect one of the most significant biodiversity heritage sites of the State. “Arittapatti needs to be protected. The Tamil Nadu government has declared 193.215 hectares of land in the villages of Arittapatti and Meenakshipuram as a biodiversity heritage site. This encompasses seven small hills, which are home to 250 bird species. These unique hills are also the source of 72 lakes, and 200 waterbodies. Additionally, it hosts the 2,200-year-old Tamil-Brahmi inscriptions, Jain beds, and rock-cut temples of historical and cultural significance,” he added.

Arguing that mining would “destroy” its biodiversity and irreplaceable ancient heritage”, Dr. Anbumani said the Centre had shown no concern in ‘protecting the biodiversity, and had unjustifiably granted permission’ for the tungsten project. “Since such a project cannot proceed without Tamil Nadu’s approval, the State government must deny permission for Hindustan Zinc Ltd.’s application to set up a tungsten mine in Arittapatti,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US