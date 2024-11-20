State government must not allow tungsten mining near Madurai: Anbumani

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday said the State government should not allow Tungsten mining by Vedanta Group-owned company, approved by the Centre, on the eco-sensitive regions of Arittapatti and its surrounding areas at Melur taluk in Madurai district.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said the Centre had granted permission to Hindustan Zinc Ltd to mine 2,105 acres, and contended that it could affect one of the most significant biodiversity heritage sites of the State. “Arittapatti needs to be protected. The Tamil Nadu government has declared 193.215 hectares of land in the villages of Arittapatti and Meenakshipuram as a biodiversity heritage site. This encompasses seven small hills, which are home to 250 bird species. These unique hills are also the source of 72 lakes, and 200 waterbodies. Additionally, it hosts the 2,200-year-old Tamil-Brahmi inscriptions, Jain beds, and rock-cut temples of historical and cultural significance,” he added.

Arguing that mining would “destroy” its biodiversity and irreplaceable ancient heritage”, Dr. Anbumani said the Centre had shown no concern in ‘protecting the biodiversity, and had unjustifiably granted permission’ for the tungsten project. “Since such a project cannot proceed without Tamil Nadu’s approval, the State government must deny permission for Hindustan Zinc Ltd.’s application to set up a tungsten mine in Arittapatti,” he said.

