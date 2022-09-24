State government must move Supreme Court to ban RSS rally: K.S. Alagiri

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 24, 2022 23:53 IST

K.S. Alagiri.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday said the State government should move the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court’s decision to allow the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers to take out processions at over 50 locations in the State on October 2.

“If they are holding the rally in a democratic and peaceful manner, there are no issues. But the RSS is known to instigate violence across the country,” he told reporters here.

Earlier, Mr. Alagiri paid floral tributes at B. Sivanthi Adityan’s memorial in Chennai on occasion of the latter’s 87 th birth anniversary.

