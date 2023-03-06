State government must focus on strengthening public transport, says Anbumani

March 06, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday opposed attempts to partially privatise bus services in Chennai and instead sought addition of more buses to the fleet and make it free to use for all.

In a statement, he said Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar had refused to categorically deny media reports that the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) had decided to outsource 1,000 buses to the private sector.

“The ‘Gross Cost Contract’ that the State government has made with the World Bank is the reason for this. The PMK’s position is, there should not be any privatisation in the transport corporation,” he said adding that this went against former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s decision to nationalise buses.

“Strengthening public transport is the only way to reduce pollution and traffic accidents. The number of public buses should be increased to 7,000 gradually,” he said.

He also urged the State police to take appropriate steps to stop the sale of e-cigarettes, which was banned in Tamil Nadu a few months before the Central government banned it in 2019.