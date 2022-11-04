State government must ensure private colleges, deemed varsities stick to govt fee structure for medical courses: Alagiri

Several students are unable to pursue courses because of the exorbitant fees despite getting a seat to study medicine, says the Congress leader

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 04, 2022 22:21 IST

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Friday said that parents and students have recently flagged the issue related to private colleges and deemed-to-be universities offering medical courses overcharging above the State government mandated fee structure. He urged the government to ensure the recently-fixed fee structure is followed in these institutions as well.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said that despite a fee of ₹5.4 lakh per year (Government quota) being fixed for MBBS course in a private medical college, parents are being forced to pay extra.

“Private medical colleges are charging close to ₹15-20 lakh per year and deemed universities are charging anywhere between ₹25 lakh to ₹30 lakh per year for medical courses. Several students are unable to pursue courses because of the exorbitant fees despite getting a seat to study medicine,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri added that the medical college, which was previously affiliated to Annamalai University and later taken over by the State government in 2013 has continued to charged a yearly fee of ₹4 lakh and ₹2.5 lakh for dental science course.

