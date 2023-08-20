HamberMenu
State government misguiding youth on NEET, says Vasan 

August 20, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan on Saturday blamed the Tamil Nadu government for misguiding the youth on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) instead of encouraging them to excel in the exam.

Criticising the protest announced by the DMK government against NEET, he urged the State to reconsider its stand on the National Education Policy (NEP). While a majority of the States have agreed to the NEP-recommended format of four years for undergraduate courses, he said Tamil Nadu was among the States that had not accepted the new format.

Contending that this would put Tamil Nadu students at a disadvantage if they travel to other States or abroad for higher education, he said the State should reconsider the NEP and arrive at a good decision keeping in mind the benefits of the policy.

He was speaking at the birth anniversary of late Congress leader and TMC founder G.K. Moopanar, organised here by the literary wing of the party. At the function, the G.K. Moopanar Award was presented to social worker ‘Palam’ Kalyanasundaram and former MLA Maran, alias Venugopal, in the service and politics category respectively.

