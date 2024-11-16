T.N. government merges Directorate of Pension and Government Data Centre with Treasuries and Accounts Department

The State government has issued an order for merging the Directorate of Pension and Government Data Centre with Treasuries and Accounts Department, under the administrative control of the Finance Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the changes that have happened in the workload and workflow of the departments coming under the administrative control of the Finance Department due to the implementation of the Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System (IFHRMS) and introduction of other reforms, it has been decided to improve functional efficiency of Treasuries and Accounts Department, Government Data Centre, Directorate of Pension and Small Savings Department by restructuring all these departments, according to a government order issued by Finance Secretary T. Udhayachandran.

All the functions hitherto carried out independently by the Directorate of Pension and Government Data Centre will be carried out by the separate wings formed in the Treasuries and Accounts after the merger, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pension and Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) wing will carry out the functions of the erstwhile Directorate of Pension and Government Centre under the control of an Additional Director in the Commissionerate of Treasuries and Accounts.

After the merger of the Directorate of Pension and Government Data Centre with the Treasuries and Accounts Department, the staff retained shall continue to work in the same office premises in the Perasiriyar K. Anbalagan Maaligai under the control of Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts/ex-officio Director of Pension, the government order said.

The Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts will be the Budgeting, Controlling and Reconciling officer and necessary budget provisions will continue to be provided for the merged wings, it added.

Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts/ex-officio Director of Pension may send necessary proposals for further rationalisation of posts and functions of these wings, the order said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.