‘State government keen on ensuring development across all districts’

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan at the inauguration of “Let Us Redesign Niligiris” at Yellanalli, near Udhagamandalam, on Sunday. Also in the picture is N. Ram (Middle), Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan said here on Sunday that the government was focused on ensuring that no district remained “underdeveloped.”

At the inauguration of “MindEscapes”, a private club in the Nilgiris, Mr. Thiagarajan said the government was committed to inclusive “Dravidian values of development, where no one is left behind.” This model of growth aims to ensure that all people have equal access to wealth, opportunities and services like education and healthcare.

“We are also keen on ensuring that any development in the Nilgiris is undertaken in a thoughtful, ecologically sustainable way,” he said.

In a press release, Dipali Sikand, Founder and Chief Inspiration Officer of MindEscapes, said the inauguration of the space was envisaged not just as a restaurant or boutique hotel in the Nilgiris, but as a meeting place for minds to explore, collaborate, co-create and ultimately help transform the world.

The discussion on Sunday was focused towards how the Nilgiris can be transformed into a design and knowledge capital of the State.

The Finance Minister took part in the event attended by government heads, thought leaders, business heads and academicians, who are committed to the progress of the Nilgiris, the release added.

“Sam Pitroda, who was involved in the Indian telecom sector revolution, has announced that the Illinois Institute of Design, Chicago would be opening their remote learning centre at the co-learning hub at MindEscapes,” the release said.

Dr. Thiagarajan, later spoke about his vision for the Nilgiris. It was followed by talks by S.P. Amrith, District Collector, N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, C. Balagopal, Chairman of Federal Bank, Sangeeth Varghese, Founding Curator of the World Economic Forum, Sivarajah Ramanathan, CEO of TANSIM, and others. A question-and-answer session with the Minister was also held.