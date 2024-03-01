State government forms special committee to monitor progress of GIM investments

March 01, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The State government has formed a special committee under the chairmanship of Industries Minister T.R.B. Raaja to review and monitor the progress of the memoranda of understanding (MoU) signed at the Global Investors Meet 2024 held in January.

At the event, a total of 631 MoUs were signed with an investment commitment of ₹6,64,180 crore, and an employment potential of 26,90,657 persons. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced to form a special committee to implement the MoUs.

The Chief Secretary will be the Co-Chairman of the Committee. Additional Chief Secretary/Development Commissioner, Secretaries of the Labour Department, Information Technology Department, Finance Department, Textiles Department, Energy Department, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, Housing and Urban Development Department, and Revenue and Disaster Management Department will be the members of the committee.

Other members will include the Chairman and Managing Director of Tangedco, Chairperson, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Commissioner of Land Administration, Director of Town and Country Planning, and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guidance. The Secretary of the Industries Department will be the Member-Convener.

In the event of any issue that affects the progress of the MoU projects, the committee shall deliberate on such issues and make appropriate recommendations, following which orders in circulation shall be directly obtained for such decision if warranted under the existing Business Rules, said a government order.

The committee may also issue such recommendations and advisories, as deemed necessary, to Heads of Departments/Boards/PSUs, in order to provide clarity and facilitate expeditious resolution of issues that do not require government orders, it said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Raaja has announced monthly grievance meetings for factories operating at SIPCOT Gangaikondan.