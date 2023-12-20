GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State government extends due date for filing GST returns for November

December 20, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced extension of due date for filing GST returns for November, as a relief measure to those who were severely impacted by the Cyclone Michaung. 

The due date which was on December 20, 2023 for furnishing the monthly return in Form GSTR-3B for the month of November 2023 under the TNGST Act and Rules, 2017, is extended up to December 27, in respect of the taxpayers whose principal place of business is located in the four cyclone-affected Revenue districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, said a statement from Commercial Taxes Department. 

No late fee and interest will be payable by the tax payers in the said Revenue districts for filing GSTR -3B return for the month of November 2023 up to the extended due date of December 27, 2023, it added.

