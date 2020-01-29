Tamil Nadu

State gets two more medical colleges

more-in

The Union government has sanctioned two more medical colleges to Tamil Nadu in Ariyalur and Kallakurichi districts, taking the number of new medical colleges to the State within a year to 11.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami thanked the Union government for the approvals on behalf of the people of the State.

The Centre had approved six medical colleges to the State in October last year and three more in November the same year.

On Tuesday, the Centre approved two more requests for medical colleges in Ariyalur and Kallakurichi districts.

Funds to the tune of ₹3,575 crore was sanctioned by the Centre, which also approved the release of ₹2,145 crore. Tamil Nadu will provide its share of ₹1,430 crore, Mr. Palaniswami added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
medical colleges
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 1:22:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/state-gets-two-more-medical-colleges/article30678723.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY