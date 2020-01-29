State gets two more medical colleges

The Union government has sanctioned two more medical colleges to Tamil Nadu in Ariyalur and Kallakurichi districts, taking the number of new medical colleges to the State within a year to 11.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami thanked the Union government for the approvals on behalf of the people of the State.

The Centre had approved six medical colleges to the State in October last year and three more in November the same year.

On Tuesday, the Centre approved two more requests for medical colleges in Ariyalur and Kallakurichi districts.

Funds to the tune of ₹3,575 crore was sanctioned by the Centre, which also approved the release of ₹2,145 crore. Tamil Nadu will provide its share of ₹1,430 crore, Mr. Palaniswami added.