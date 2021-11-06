State gets new Finance Secretary

Chennai

06 November 2021 23:58 IST

The Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday effected a reshuffle of civil servants, appointing senior IAS officer N. Muruganandam as its Finance Secretary. Incumbent S. Krishnan was posted as Industries Secretary, a post previously held by Mr. Muruganandam.

Mr. Krishnan, who holds the rank of Additional Chief Secretary, was among the few IAS officers retained in their posts after a regime change in May 2021.

In a government order, K. Gopal was posted as Transport Secretary and Dayanand Kataria as Secretary of the Public Works Department. Sandeep Saxena was posted as Secretary of the Water Resources Department.

Ramesh Chand Meena is the new Principal Secretary, Energy Department, and Dharmendra Pratap Yadav was posted as Secretary of the Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department. Selvi Apoorva was posted as Secretary of the Youth Welfare & Sports Development Department and Beela Rajesh as Commissioner of Land Reforms.

P. Amudha has been appointed as Secretary of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department on her return to the State cadre.