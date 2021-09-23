State export promotion panel soon

It will be headed by the Chief Secy.: CM

The Tamil Nadu government will constitute a State export promotion committee, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced at the Tamil Nadu Exports’ Conclave, organised in Chennai on Wednesday. The committee will be headed by the Chief Secretary.

The State will also set up an agriculture export service centre. The Chief Minister said the State was planning to set up two economic employment enclaves in Manellore and Thoothukudi. The campuses, spread across 6,000 acres in Manellore and 5,000 acres in Thoothukudi, will have state-of-the-art infrastructure, he said.

The government has identified 10 export hubs, and will strengthen export-related infrastructure in the hubs, reimbursing 25% project cost, subject to a ₹10-crore ceiling per hub. The hubs are: Ambur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hosur, Kancheepuram, Karur, Madurai, Pollachi, Thoothukudi and Tiruppur.

Food parks will be set up in Theni, Manapparai and Tindivanam. An incentive package will be designed for exporters manufacturing value-added products.

Mr. Stalin said that his government would stand by exporters and investors, and urged Ministers and officials to ensure that industrial growth is spread across the State and not concentrated in Chennai.