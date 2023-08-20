State expects to cover power deficit through various arrangements next summer

August 20, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s evening peak power demand deficit is expected to be in the range of 1,080 MW to 4,380 MW in the 2024 summer, as per the details presented by the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) at its meeting earlier this month.

As per the data, the evening peak hour power requirement is expected to be 16,900 MW and the availability would be 14,467 MW in February 2024, resulting in a deficit of 2,433 MW. For March 2024, as against the expected requirement of 17,800 MW, the availability would be 15,170 MW, resulting in a deficit of 2,630 MW.

In April 2024, the power deficit is expected to be 4,380 MW, as the evening peak hour availability is expected to be 15,170 MW when compared to the requirement of 19,550 MW. In May 2024, the evening peak hour availability would be 16,420 MW as against the requirement of 18,600 MW, resulting in a deficit of 2,180 MW. The availability for June 2024 would be 17,920 MW as against the requirement of 19,000 MW, resulting in a deficit of 1,080 MW.

At the SRPC meeting, Tamil Nadu State Load Despatch Centre (TN SLDC) said the evening peak power deficit would be met through purchases. Short-term open access agreements of 500 MW are planned for February 2024 and 600 MW each for March-June 2024, it said.

TN SLDC said a swap power arrangement was also planned, and the balance would be purchased from power exchanges. Under the swap arrangement, two utilities/States exchange power to match the seasonal variations in surplus and deficit situations purely on an energy-to-energy transaction basis, without any monetary transactions.

The 800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station Stage-3 is expected in December 2023. Besides, power from independent producers such as SEPC, ILFS and CEPL would be available during peak months, TN SLDC said.

Tamil Nadu has the highest energy consumption among the southern States. The State saw an all-time high peak demand of 19,387 MW on April 20. Tangedco’s own thermal power generation capacity stands at 4,320 MW.

