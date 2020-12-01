State establishes mechanism for administering COVID-19 vaccine

State steering panel, task force, district task force to be set up

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the formation of a co-ordination mechanism at the State and district levels for COVID-19 vaccine administration in line with the suggestions made by the Centre and in view of the multiple vaccine candidates that are in various stages of development.

The mechanism comprises a State steering committee, to be headed by the Chief Secretary; a State task force, to be led by the Health Secretary; and a district task force, to be chaired by the Collector concerned, according to a G.O. issued by Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

Their terms of references would be as given by the Centre. The committee would take effective steps periodically to act on the terms of references and review the cold chain preparedness and the status of database compilation by healthcare workers.

The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine would issue appropriate instructions to undertake the structured review of the preparedness for the vaccine introduction on a priority basis.

Besides senior officials of the government machinery in the State steering committee, the mechanism would have representatives from the National Cadet Corps, the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, the National Service Scheme, the Railways, the Central paramilitary forces and defence establishments.

(The Government Order on the mechanism can be accessed at https://bit.ly/TNHealthMinistry)