State Election Commission is biased: AIADMK

13 February 2022 01:01 IST

Senior AIADMK leaders called on Governor R.N. Ravi in the Raj Bhavan on Saturday to allege that the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) was biased against their party ahead of the elections to urban local bodies on February 19.

Speaking to reporters, AIADMK leader and former Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam charged that the TNSEC, which was supposed to remain independent and impartial, was favouring the ruling party.

“The Commission is functioning as if it is a part of the DMK,” Mr. Shanmugam said. Ever since the election schedule commenced, the actions of the TNSEC have been biased and against his party, he alleged. The rules of the TNSEC are being changed in favour of the ruling party, he claimed.

“In many places, our candidates were prevented from filing their nominations,” he alleged.

Senior party leaders and former Ministers D. Jayakumar and P. Benjamin were present.