State Election Commission has failed in its duty: MNM

Makkal Needhi Maiam state secretary Senthil Arumugam on Saturday alleged that a key office bearer of the DMK threatened a MNM candidate to withdraw his nomination for Ward 9 of Panamarathupatti in Salem district.

In a statement, he claimed the candidate, an autorickshaw driver belonging to the Scheduled Caste, is scared that he will continue to receive threats if he filed a police complaint.

“This is blatant anti-democratic behaviour. One wonder if there is rule of law in Tamil Nadu. There have been several reports that the positions are being auctioned and candidates are being threatened,” he said.

He charged that the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission failed to prevent such instances.