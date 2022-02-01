State Election Commission forms 1,650 flying squads

Cash carried without documents will be seized, says TNSEC

In view of the urban local bodies elections scheduled for February 19, members of the general public carrying cash above ₹50,000 need to possess valid documents, without which it would be seized by flying squads, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission said on Monday.

A total of 1,650 flying squads have been constituted by the TNSEC in view of the elections to 21 Municipal Corporations, 138 Municipalities and 490 town panchayats across the State.

Advertisment material worth over ₹10,000, contraband, liquor or gift items would be seized by the flying squads, the Commission said in a release.

Deposit in Treasuries

Cash seized by the flying squads have to be deposited in the Treasury on the directions of the court.

On Monday, a total of 1,369 nominations were received across the State.

While 219 nominations were received for corporation ward member posts, 445 were received for municipality ward member posts, 705 were received for town panchayat ward member posts, the TNSEC said.

Including the figures from Monday, the total number of nominations received so far stands at 1,468, including 241 for corporation ward member posts, 475 for municipality ward member posts and 752 for town panchayat ward member posts.

A total of 12,838 posts, including 1,374 corporation ward members, 3,843 municipality ward members and 7,621 town panchayat ward members, will be filled through the urban local bodies polls.