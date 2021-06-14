State effects reshuffle of IAS officers, names Collectors

Dr. J. Vijaya Rani posted as the Collector of Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday effected a major reshuffle of IAS officers in the State appointing new Collectors for many districts.

Kavitha Ramu, Director-cum-Mission Director, Integrated Child Development Scheme has been posted as Collector, Pudukottai, replacing P. Uma Maheshwari; S. Gopala Sundara Raj, Joint Managing Director & Project Director, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board has been posted as Collector, Ramanathapuram district, replacing Dinesh Ponraj Oliver who has been posted as Collector, Thanjavur.

K.V. Muralidharan, director, Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business has been posted as Collector, Theni district; Arun Thamburaj, project director, Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project has been posted as Collector, Nagapattinam district.

A. R. Rahul Nadh, Joint Secretary to Government (Protocol), Public Department has been posted as Collector, Chengalpattu district; Dr. M. Aarthi, MD, Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation has been posted as Collector, Kancheepuram district; Dr. Alby John Varghese, deputy Commissioner (Health), Greater Chennai Corporation has been posted as Collector, Tiruvallur district.

D. Mohan, former MD, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation has been posted as Collector, Villupuram district; P.N. Sridhar, Regional Joint Commissioner (Central), Greater Chennai Corporation has been posted as Collector, Kallakurichi; P. Kumaravel Pandian, Commissioner, Coimbatore Corporation, has been posted as Collector, Vellore; B. Murugesh, MD, Tamil Nadu Housing Board has been posted as Collector, Tiruvannamalai district; Amar Kushawha, additional director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj has been posted as Collector, Tirupattur district.

Shreya Singh, additional collector (Revenue), Villupuram district, has been posted as Collector, Namakkal; S. Visakan, Commissioner, Madurai Corporation has been posted as Collector, Dindigul; Dr. G.S. Sameeran, Collector, Tenkasi, has been posted as Collector, Coimbatore; Dr. S. Vineeth, Joint MD, Tangedco has been posted as Collector, Tiruppur district; P. Ramana Saraswathi, additional Commissioner of HR&CE has been posted as Collector, Ariyalur district, Dr. T. Prabhushankar, executive director, CMWSSB, has been posted as Collector, Karur district; J. Meghanatha Reddy, deputy Commissioner (Works), Greater Chennai Corporation has been posted as Collector, Virudhunagar district; Dr. J. Vijaya Rani, MD, Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation, has been posted as Collector, Chennai; Dr. J.U. Chandrakala, executive director, Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women has been posted as Collector, Tenkasi.

H. Krishnaunni, Collector, Theni, has been posted as Collector, Erode, and P. Gayathri Kannan, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (State Taxes), has been posted as Collector, Tiruvarur.

Apart from these, the government announced postings for a number of Collectors who have been transferred to various departments.