State disaster response force teams must be deployed to flood-prone areas, says Chief Secretary

Published - September 16, 2024 12:42 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam has directed officials to deploy teams of the State disaster response force to areas vulnerable to flooding before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

The Chief Secretary, who chaired a meeting on Saturday to prepare the State machinery for the monsoon, stressed the need to issue area-wise weather reports. “Equipment, water pumps and boats should be kept ready in areas prone to flooding,” he said.

Secretaries of various departments, and other officials, were present at the meeting.

Mr. Muruganandam further suggested holding awareness meetings with flat-owners’ associations. ‘‘Evaluate the work being executed by the highways, the Greater Chennai Corporation, and the Metro Rail in the Chennai basin. The work, aimed at averting the flood, should be completed before October 15,” he said.

Zone-wise meets

He asked the Collectors of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur; and Commissioners of Chennai, Avadi and Tambaram Corporations to organise zone-wise meetings . “Every official should be given a clear task to manage the disaster,” he added.

