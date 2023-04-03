ADVERTISEMENT

State Department of Agricultural Marketing tells banks to expedite funds disbursement under Centre’s AIF scheme

April 03, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business has asked banks to expedite disbursement under the Centre’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme.

At a recent meeting of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Tamil Nadu, officials from the department pointed out that though the banks have sanctioned ₹548 crore under the scheme, the disbursements have been only to the tune of ₹331 crore.

AIF is a financing facility launched by the Centre on July 8, 2020, for the creation of post-harvest management infrastructure and community farm assets. Under the scheme, an interest subvention of 3% per annum is provided up to a limit of ₹2 crore, which is available for a maximum period of seven years.

In case of loans beyond ₹2 crore, then interest subvention will be limited up to ₹2 crore.

Credit guarantee coverage is provided for eligible borrowers under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme for loans up to ₹2 crore.

The Agriculture Marketing Department officials also pointed out that the rate of interest charged by banks under the scheme is over 9%, which is creating a bottleneck, and the collateral is being insisted for loans up to ₹2 crore.

SLBC noted that the interest rate is based on the individual policy of the banks and has advised banks to strictly follow the rules as laid down under the scheme regarding collateral security.

