State COVID-19 tally close to 4-lakh mark

Tamil Nadu added another 5,958 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking its overall tally closer to the four-lakh mark. Chennai recorded 1,290 (including three imported) cases while the surge in cases continued in Coimbatore and Salem as 400-plus persons tested positive for the infection in the two districts.
Another 5,606 persons were discharged and 118 persons died. The State’s COVID-19 statistics is 52,362 active cases, 3,38,060 discharged and 6,839 deaths.
Of the 118 persons who died, 107 had co-morbidities. This included two 26-year-olds — a woman from Tirunelveli who died at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on August 24 due to chronic kidney disease with carotico cavernous fistula, acute pulmonary edema due to congestive cardiac failure and chronic renal failure, and COVID-19 and a man from Villupuram who died on August 25 due to obesity, type 1 respiratory failure, COVID-19 and myocarditis.
Four nonagenarians too were among the dead.
Of the fatalities, 20 died in Chennai and 10 in Coimbatore. Kancheepuram and Salem recorded eight deaths each. Four more private laboratories were approved for COVID-19 testing — Healthcare Diagnostics Services, Dharmapuri; Thangam X-Rays and Computerised Clinical Laboratory, Namakkal; Samrutha Diagnostic, Namakkal; and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Coimbatore.
