State continues to register decline in cases

CHENNAI

21 October 2020 00:24 IST

3,094 new infections and 50 fatalities reported; Chennai accounts for 857 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu reported 3,094 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 more deaths on Tuesday.

The State has been recording a decline in fresh infections in the last few days. The new cases pushed the State’s tally to 6,94,030. A total of 36,734 persons are presently under treatment.

As many as 4,403 persons, including 1,235 in Chennai, 328 in Coimbatore and 242 in Chengalpattu, were discharged on Tuesday. With this, 6,46,555 persons have been discharged so far. A total of 10,741 persons have succumbed to the infection in the State, so far.

In the last 24 hours, 80,371 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested till date to 91,12,067.

Districts’ tally

Except for six districts, including Chennai, the others had less than 100 cases of COVID-19.

Chennai reported 857 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 1,91,754. A total of 263 persons tested positive in Coimbatore and 191 in Chengalpattu. There were 169 cases in Salem, 137 in Tiruvallur and 125 in Tiruppur.

Among other districts, Kancheepuram reported 93 cases, Namakkal 95 and Thanjavur 88.

Of the 50 deceased, 11 persons died in Chennai, five in Tiruppur and four each in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. Of them, 44 had co-morbidities.

Among the deceased was a 32-year-old man from Krishnagiri, who was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Krishnagiri on October 16, with complaints of fever for four days, cough and difficulty in breathing for two days. He had no co-morbidities. He died on October 19 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Four persons in their 40s also succumbed to the infection. This included a 41-year-old man from Kancheepuram who had no co-morbidities. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on October 12. He died on October 18 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Two more private laboratories — Life Pixcell Laboratory in Palani and Soorya Diagnostics in Tiruchengode — were approved for COVID-19 testing.

As of date, there are a total of 66 testing facilities in the government sector and 128 private laboratories in Tamil Nadu.