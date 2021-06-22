State continues to record steady decrease in new COVID-19 cases

7,427 fresh cases, 189 deaths in T.N; 12 districts see less than 100 new infections

Tamil Nadu continued to record a slow and steady decline in fresh COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the State registered 7,427 COVID-19 cases and 189 deaths, taking the case tally to 24,29,924 and toll to 31,386.

Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Tiruppur, Chennai, Thanjavur, Namakkal and Chengalpattu continued to account for more than 300 fresh cases a day. A day after its daily caseload dropped below 1,000, Coimbatore reported 891 fresh cases followed by Erode with 795 cases. As many as 511 persons tested positive for the infection in Salem, while Tiruppur recorded 458 cases. In Chennai, the daily count saw a small dip as 439 persons tested positive. There were 388 cases in Thanjavur, 314 in Namakkal and 310 in Chengalpattu.

The fresh cases dipped to below 100 in 12 districts, with Perambalur having the least number of cases at 37.

Active cases fell further to 61,329. In Coimbatore, the number of patients under treatment dropped below 10,000 after a number of weeks. Presently, 9,566 persons were under treatment for COVID-19. There were 7,070 active cases in Erode, 4,036 in Salem and 3,341 in Tiruppur. Chennai’s active caseload stood at 1,343.

Of the 189 fatalities, Chennai recorded 25 deaths followed by Coimbatore with 23 deaths. There were 16 deaths in Vellore and 12 in Tiruchi.

A total of 151 of them had co-morbidities. This included a 27-year-old woman from Coimbatore who had diabetes. She was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on June 14 and died on June 19 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 15,281 persons were discharged after treatment. Till date, 23,37,209 persons were discharged. A total of 1,70,923 samples were tested, taking the total sample count to 3,13,40,264. Individuals-wise, a total of 3,05,23,529 persons were tested so far.

Monday marked the State’s highest daily vaccination coverage so far as 3,96,351 persons received the COVID-19 vaccines.

The overall coverage so far rose to 1,24,00,061. Of this, 33,77,495 persons were in the 18-44 age group. A total of 42,16,789 persons aged 45 to 59 years and 28,83,802 senior citizens were vaccinated so far.

Vaccination was held in 2,292 sessions - 2,035 for Covishield and 257 for Covaxin.