State Coastal Zone Management Authority members to go on study trip to Europe

They will examine coastal ecosystems

Members of the State Coastal Zone Management Authority (SCZMA) will soon be visiting countries in Europe to study coastal eco-systems. A decision towards their trip was recently taken at the SCZMA meeting.

They are likely to visit European countries such as Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands to study characteristics of coastal ecosystems which are rich in biodiversity, so as to formulate suitable proposals to implement in the State to enhance the divergence of its ecosystem.

During its earlier meetings, SCZMA had requested its members to identify suitable locations outside the country having areas rich in biodiversity, especially coastal areas , to study their management.

While one of the expert members suggested Thailand, as it was highly appreciable for its successful coastal and marine area management, and could provide good case studies for management of mangrove and coral reef ecosystems, Philippines was also considered as an option for learning coastal zone management, community participation, mangrove management, coral reef management and marine-based alternative livelihood.

The SCZMA had recently approved the proposal to conduct the field exposure trip for some staff and officers of the Environment Control Wing of the Environment and Forest Department, who are dealing with the related matters in the Department of Environment, for acquiring better field exposure on ecologically sensitive areas and coastal regulation zones.

