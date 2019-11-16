State CIC likely to be named soon

The wait for the State Chief Information Commissioner is likely to come to an end next week when the selection committee holds a meeting on Monday. The post fell vacant in May with M. Sheela Priya, former IAS officer, demitting office in May after she turned 65.

The committee, headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, has Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin and Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, who is holding the charge of Personnel & Administrative Reforms.

The panel will scrutinise the credentials of candidates shortlisted by the search committee, which was headed by S.R. Singharavelu, former judge of the Madras High Court. The search committee included Hans Raj Verma, Additional Chief Secretary (Rural Development and Panchayat Raj) and R. Venkatesan, former IAS officer.

Among those whose names are doing rounds for the post of CIC is R. Rajagopal, Additional Chief Secretary at the Governor’s office.

On Tuesday, the State Cabinet will hold its meeting which will be the second this month. It has been timed in such a manner that Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who is on an official visit to the United States, will be able to attend the Cabinet meeting. Mr Panneerselvam is scheduled to return by Sunday.

The Deputy Chief Minister interacted with representatives of a bilateral organisation working in the area of promotion of small, micro and medium enterprises. In Houston, he visited the Meenakshi Amman temple and declared open the renovated marriage hall. He was also given a couple of awards by local associations.