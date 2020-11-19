State cannot cancel arrear exams: UGC

CHENNAI

19 November 2020 01:57 IST

Additional counter-affidavit in this regard will be filed on Friday

The UGC on Wednesday told the Madras High Court that it did not support the decision taken by the State government to cancel arrear examinations of all arts and science, engineering and MCA students, except for those in the final year.

Appearing before Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha, UGC counsel V. Sudha said the commission had made its stand very clear, saying arrear examinations could not be cancelled at any cost. She said an additional counter affidavit to that effect would be filed in the court on Friday.

The submissions were made when a new PIL petition filed by advocate B. Ramkumar Adityan was listed before the Bench for admission. The petitioner had accused some colleges of having given effect to a G.O. issued on August 26, for cancelling arrears, despite the matter being subjudice. E. Balagurusamy, former V-C of Anna University, and Mr. Adityan have already filed two individual PIL petitions, challenging the G.O. Filing a counter affidavit in those cases, the AICTE had told the court that the G.O. was not in accordance with the council’s guidelines.

The council made it clear that students should not be allowed to clear arrears without writing the exams. But the UGC filed an evasive counter affidavit. This irked the judges who directed its counsel to ensure an additional affidavit is filed, clearly explaining whether the exams could be cancelled.

Accordingly, Ms. Sudha told the court that the additional counter affidavit would be filed on Friday, when the two PILs are listed for hearing. Accepting her submission, the judges adjourned the hearing on the new PIL petitions too to Friday.