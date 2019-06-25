State Cabinet clears incentive package for industrial projects

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Monday cleared financial incentive packages for three industrial projects with the aim of attracting investments worth ₹1,351 crore.

All three projects seek to expand the capacity of existing production plants in different parts of the State and generate employment for 2,225 people. They are expected to be commissioned in three to four years.

The investments will be made by auto component company MM Forgings, a veteran player in industrial forgings, and textile companies, the Mothi Group and PKPN, for expanding their existing capacities.

According to a senior government official, MM Forgings will invest ₹511 crore for the expansion of its plants in Singampunari, Viralimalai and Padappai.

The Mothi Group will invest ₹450 crore and PKPN, ₹390 crore, in expansion projects in Pudukottai, Madurai, Namakkal and Dindigul.

The assistance package covers aspects such as capital subsidy, exemption from electricity tax for a specific period and training subsidy. To attract investments, Tamil Nadu has been divided into three zones. Zone A includes Greater Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur; Zone B includes Coimbatore and Salem; and Zone C comprises 10 southern districts, including Madurai, Dindigul, Thoothukudi and Theni.

The new investments will fall under the mega projects category.

The State had signed 304 memoranda of understanding and agreements entailing investments to the tune of ₹3 lakh crore during the second edition of the Global Investors’ Meet. During the April-March 2019 period, foreign direct investment in Tamil Nadu fell 18% to ₹18,164 crore from ₹22,354 crore in the comparable period last year, according to data from the Chennai Regional Office of the RBI, which covers Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The State is hopeful of achieving higher conversion rates of investment proposals.