State Board syllabus is not competitive, says Governor Ravi

Governor R.N. Ravi on Sunday said the school syllabus, especially that of the State Board, was uncompetitive and below par, and urged students to look beyond it.

Delivering a speech at the centenary year celebration of K.T.C.T. Aided Primary School and K.T.C.T. Girls’ Higher Secondary School here, Mr. Ravi said, “We have a syllabus, which you follow. But, I urge you to think beyond it. Because [the] syllabus in our State, especially [that of the] State Board is very low...”

Mr. Ravi contended: “It [the State Board syllabus] is not competitive. It is certainly far behind, far below. I can see that in our universities and colleges, because it is reflecting in the academic standard, and the scholarship of our students.”

He further said that whatever be the Board syllabus, students should be exposed to the latest developments in science and technology.

During his speech, he also underlined how the colonial administration destroyed the economy and the Indian education system. However, during the past 10 years, the country had a leadership that knew the needs of the nation. Its actions reflected the aspirations of the country, he added.