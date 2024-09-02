GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State Board syllabus is not competitive, says Governor Ravi

Published - September 02, 2024 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi on Sunday said the school syllabus, especially that of the State Board, was uncompetitive and below par, and urged students to look beyond it.

Delivering a speech at the centenary year celebration of K.T.C.T. Aided Primary School and K.T.C.T. Girls’ Higher Secondary School here, Mr. Ravi said, “We have a syllabus, which you follow. But, I urge you to think beyond it. Because [the] syllabus in our State, especially [that of the] State Board is very low...”

Mr. Ravi contended: “It [the State Board syllabus] is not competitive. It is certainly far behind, far below. I can see that in our universities and colleges, because it is reflecting in the academic standard, and the scholarship of our students.”

He further said that whatever be the Board syllabus, students should be exposed to the latest developments in science and technology.

During his speech, he also underlined how the colonial administration destroyed the economy and the Indian education system. However, during the past 10 years, the country had a leadership that knew the needs of the nation. Its actions reflected the aspirations of the country, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.