State Board Class XII results will be out on July 19

Students will receive SMS

The Directorate of Government Examinations announced that students of Class XII from State Board schools will get their results on July 19 at 11 a.m.

The students were supposed to write the board examinations earlier this year; they were subsequently cancelled owing to the pandemic.

The Directorate said students would receive an SMS with the results. They can also check the results online at http://tnresults.nic.in, http://dge1.tn.nic.in, http://dge2.tn.nic.in and http://dge.tn.gov.in

Following the cancellation of the exams, the Tamil Nadu government set up an expert committee to recommend how the results could be calculated. It decided that 50% weightage would be given to Class X public exam marks (average of the top three subjects); 20% to Class XI public exam theory marks; and 30% to Class XII practicals/internal marks for both practical and non-practical subject groups.

The School Education Department said students not satisfied with the results would be given an option to write the exams when the situation is conducive for the same. Marks scored in the exam will then be treated as final.

State Board Class 12 students will be the first to get their final results this year. The Central Board of Secondary Education had said that it would announce the results by July 31.

From 11 a.m. on July 22, students can download their marksheets from www.dge.tn.gov.in and www.dge.tn.nic.in, the DGE has said.