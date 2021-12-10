State BJP seeks single-phase polls to urban local bodies

‘This will help restrict undue influence of ruling party’

The Tamil Nadu BJP has written to the State Election Commissioner, demanding single-phase elections to urban local bodies.

In his letter, R.C. Paul Kangaraj, State president of the BJP’s advocate wing, said single-phase elections would help restrict the undue influence of the ruling party.

He said the State Election Commission had acted subservient to the DMK in the recently held local body elections, and the BJP State unit was expecting the same during the urban local body polls.

Mr. Kangaraj sought a slew of measures, including the appointment of an election officer and an observer, either from the Union government or Central public sector undertakings, initiation of action against contractors who provided CCTV camera coverage, but miserably failed to capture the election process, and 100% web-casting of the entire process during poll day, at critical and vulnerable booths, employing Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)/Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel for electoral duties, among other things.