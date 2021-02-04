State begins vaccination of frontline workers

For the second time in 18 days, the number of persons vaccinated in the State crossed 10,000 on Wednesday, as it started inoculating frontline workers of departments other than Health.
A total of 10,476 persons received the vaccines, taking the total number of persons immunised so far to 1,30,943. Previously, the number of persons vaccinated crossed 10,000 on January 18. Officials of the Health Department said the vaccination of frontline workers from the departments of Revenue, Police and Municipal Administration commenced on Wednesday.
A number of Collectors, including from Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai, received the vaccines, among frontline staff from the Revenue Department.
Vaccine sessions
The number of sessions for administering Covishield rose to 459. Of the 10,476 persons, 10,313 received Covishield and 163 Covaxin.
Till date, 1,27,998 persons have received Covishield and 2,945 Covaxin.
Gleneagles Global Health City in Chennai started the vaccination drive on Wednesday, with its chief executive officer Alok Khullar taking the first jab.
