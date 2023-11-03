ADVERTISEMENT

‘State Bank of India has reached ₹6 trillion mark in the home loan segment’

November 03, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The bank, supported by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India Chennai, organised ‘Griha Shakti 2023’, a property show which is on till November 5

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries at ‘Griha Shakti 2023’ organised at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

More than 400 projects were showcased at ‘Griha Shakti 2023’, a property show, organised by the State Bank of India (SBI) and supported by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Chennai, on Friday.

The event, which is on at Chennai Trade Centre till November 5, was inaugurated by Ravi Ranjan, Chief General Manager, SBI Chennai Circle, along with S.M.V.R. Murali Krishna, General Manager, SBI Chennai Circle, Network-1, and Mehul Doshi, vice-president of CREDAI Chennai.

A release from SBI said it had reached the ₹6 trillion mark in the home loan segment, with a market share of 22%. The real estate home loan portfolio of SBI in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is close to ₹62,000 crore, and the Chennai Zone contributes 50% of it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to details provided by SBI, consumers with an average age of 30 are looking to buy properties, and many of them prefer to purchase apartments. Also, people are now more keen on buying plots and constructing their own homes. “For catering to their needs we have introduced COMBO loan,” it said. The bank also said locations such as Anna Nagar, East Coast Road , Old Mahabalipuram Road, Meenambakkam, Velachery, Ambattur, and Guindy were in demand in the luxury spaces market.

The bank has 250 plus branches, seven loan processing units, two home loan sales team, one builder relation team, and over 250 home loan counsellors in the city to provide end-to-end services in this segment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US