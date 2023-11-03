HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘State Bank of India has reached ₹6 trillion mark in the home loan segment’

The bank, supported by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India Chennai, organised ‘Griha Shakti 2023’, a property show which is on till November 5

November 03, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries at ‘Griha Shakti 2023’ organised at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam on Friday.

Dignitaries at ‘Griha Shakti 2023’ organised at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

More than 400 projects were showcased at ‘Griha Shakti 2023’, a property show, organised by the State Bank of India (SBI) and supported by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Chennai, on Friday.

The event, which is on at Chennai Trade Centre till November 5, was inaugurated by Ravi Ranjan, Chief General Manager, SBI Chennai Circle, along with S.M.V.R. Murali Krishna, General Manager, SBI Chennai Circle, Network-1, and Mehul Doshi, vice-president of CREDAI Chennai.

A release from SBI said it had reached the ₹6 trillion mark in the home loan segment, with a market share of 22%. The real estate home loan portfolio of SBI in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is close to ₹62,000 crore, and the Chennai Zone contributes 50% of it.

According to details provided by SBI, consumers with an average age of 30 are looking to buy properties, and many of them prefer to purchase apartments. Also, people are now more keen on buying plots and constructing their own homes. “For catering to their needs we have introduced COMBO loan,” it said. The bank also said locations such as Anna Nagar, East Coast Road , Old Mahabalipuram Road, Meenambakkam, Velachery, Ambattur, and Guindy were in demand in the luxury spaces market.

The bank has 250 plus branches, seven loan processing units, two home loan sales team, one builder relation team, and over 250 home loan counsellors in the city to provide end-to-end services in this segment.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.