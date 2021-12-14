State bags awards for NCD screenings, wellness sessions

Part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Government of Tamil Nadu has bagged two awards for undertaking the highest number of non-communicable disease (NCD) screenings in the country and conducting the third highest number of wellness sessions during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.

To celebrate 75 years of Independence, the Government of India conducted the campaign from November 16 to December 12, during which States and Union Territories were assigned specific targets for NCD screenings and wellness sessions to be conducted at all functional Health and Wellness Centres (HWC). In Tamil Nadu, the campaign was implemented under the name of Sudhandhirathin Amirtha Peruvizha.

Most NCD screenings

The State undertook the highest number of NCD screenings (29,88,110) and the third highest number of wellness sessions (85,514)during the course of the campaign.

The Health Department’s field team from Achanakkal Health Sub-Centre (HSC) - Coonoor block in the Nilgiris district received the award for the best performing HWC-HSC team in Tamil Nadu for 2021-2022.