State Award for Transperson of 2022 presented

A. Marlima, from Villupuram district, was presented the State-level Award for Transperson of 2022 by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat here on Monday.

The award comprises a cheque for ₹1 lakh and a citation. It was instituted in 2020 to encourage transpersons who have done eminent work for their community’s welfare and in their own career.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.