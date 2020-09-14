State asked to file status report in chit fund scam case

14 September 2020 21:33 IST

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday observed that it would monitor the Ramanathapuram chit fund scam case in view of the serious nature of the case and the number of investors involved.

The court was informed that the probe in the case was taken over by the Economic Offences Wing. Taking cognisance of the submission, Justice R. Pongiappan sought a status report.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by the investors in the chit fund who sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Neethimani, his wife Menaka and Anand were named as accused in the case based on a complaint lodged by one Thulasimanigandan.

It is said that Mr. Thulasimanigandan and 58 others had invested ₹3 crore in the chit fund firm and the amount was not repaid to them. Following this, a police complaint was lodged in Ramanathapuram against the trio.