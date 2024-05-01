ADVERTISEMENT

State and Chennai’s power demand hit another high record

May 01, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai and Tamil Nadu’s demand and consumption reached a new high on April 30.

As per the details shared by Tangedco on X (formerly Twitter), Tamil Nadu’s peak demand reached 20,701 MW on April 30 from 3.30 p.m. to 4 p.m., surpassing the previous high of 20,583 MW on April 26.

The State’s daily consumption reached a new high of 454.32 million units on April 30, beating the previous record of 451.79 million units on April 26.

Chennai’s peak power demand saw a new record high of 4,383 MW on April 30 at 10:30 pm, surpassing the previous record of 4,368 MW on April 25.

The city’s highest daily energy consumption was 93.70 million units on April 30, surpassing the previous best of 92.74 million units on June 16, 2023.

Tangedco said it is committed to meeting the growing electricity needs of the State while maintaining a reliable and efficient power supply.

