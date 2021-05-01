Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu adds 18,692 more cases, 113 deaths

CHENNAI

01 May 2021 01:10 IST

T.N.’s toll surpasses 14,000; over 10.37 lakh people have been discharged so far after treatment

The State added 18,692 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking its tally to 11,66,756. Another 113 persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 14,046. Active cases touched 1,15,128.

As many as 16,007 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 10,37,582.

In Chennai, 5,473 people tested positive for the infection, taking the tally to 31,222. As many as 5,327 people were discharged in the district after treatment. It also logged 42 fatalities due to the infection.

The number of cases continued to surge in several districts — Chengalpattu recorded 1,215 cases, Coimbatore 1,113 and Tiruvallur 905.

Apart from Chennai, Ranipet and Salem districts recorded a high number of deaths. While Ranipet saw 12 fatalities, Salem reported 10.

Thirty of the deceased had no co-morbidities. While 52 people died in private facilities, 61 had been admitted to government hospitals.

Among those who died due to the infection were two men aged 21 and 26 with no co-morbidities. The oldest among the deceased were a 91-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man.

The 21-year-old from Krishnagiri was admitted on April 24 to the Government Medical College Hospital there, and tested positive for the infection the next day. He died on April 28 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, respiratory failure and bilateral COVID-19 viral pneumonia, the authorities said.

The 26-year-old from Coimbatore was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on April 26 and tested positive the same day. He, too, died on April 28 due to bilateral bronchopneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A 92-year-old man from Chennai with systemic hypertension was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on April 26. He died on April 28 due to ARDS and acute respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 pneumonia.

The number of those getting inoculated fell drastically on Friday, with just 84,799 people receiving jabs in the State.

A total of 4,796 sessions were held — the highest so far. A total of 4,531 healthcare workers, 9,994 frontline workers, 42,504 people in the 45-59 age group and 27,770 senior citizens were vaccinated.

So far, 58,54,130 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the State.