State adds 1,359 fresh cases to tally

7 districts account for over half the fresh cases; 20 people succumb to infection

Seven districts accounted for over half the 1,359 fresh COVID-19 infections recorded in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The State’s case tally touched 26,75,592. As has been the case for weeks, Chennai led the tally with 169 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 140.

In Chengalpattu, 103 people tested positive. The other districts that contributed to the caseload were Tiruvallur (83); Erode (82); Thanjavur (73); and Tiruppur (72). At present, 16,379 people are under treatment.

A handful of districts saw fewer than 10 cases each. Four more persons tested positive in Ariyalur; nine in Dindigul; three in Perambalur and one in Tenkasi. Theni saw six cases and Virudhunagar nine.

1,473 people discharged

A total of 1,473 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure of recoveries in the State to 26,23,459.

Twenty people — four at private hospitals and 16 at government facilities — died of the infection, taking the toll to 25,754. Among the deceased were four people who did not have any co-morbidity.

Chennai and Dharmapuri recorded three deaths each. Thanjavur, Tiruvallur and Tiruvarur logged two deaths each, while Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Mayiladuthurai and Ranipet logged one death each.

Chennai’s case tally reached 5,51,275 and toll 8,508. At present, 1,843 people are under treatment in the district.

So far, 40,924 people have been discharged after treatment for COVID-19 in the district.

A 90-year-old man from Ariyalur, who had diabetes, severe hypertension and cardiovascular disease, was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. He tested positive on October 6 and died of COVID-19 pneumonia the same day.

A total of 1,42,864 people underwent tests for COVID-19.

As many as 1,16,125 people, including 71,940 people in the 18-44 age group and 32,523 people aged 45-59, were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday.