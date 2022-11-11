StartupTN launches hackathon to find solutions to issues in agri sector

State govt. is looking for scalable solutions in four areas

Sangeetha Kandavel CHENNAI
November 11, 2022 00:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN) has launched a unique hackathon — ‘Tamil Nadu Agri Hackathon 2022’ — to find solutions for issues in the agriculture sector.

It may be recalled that during the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget 2022-2023, Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, M.R.K. Panneerselvam mentioned about the hackathon. Agritech start-ups with commercially viable ideas will be funded with a grant of up to ₹10 lakh.”

Through this hackathon, the government is looking for scaleable solutions in four areas. The first one is about a mechanical palmyra tree climbing device.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government is taking up measures to save the “no-cost-for-maintenance” tree, help farmers realise the tree’s importance and reap its benefits by directly selling the produce and through value addition.

StartupTN is looking for mechanical Palmyra tree-climbers, which can solve the problem for local conditions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The second challenge pertains to an integrated or stand-alone tapioca harvester and cleaner. StartupTN is looking for cost-effective methods or solutions for Tapioca farmers and sago producers.

The remaining two challenges lie in looking for efficient point of transaction testing for agricultural commodities, and developing innovative solutions to extend the shelf life of food and other agricultural products.

“The hackathon is the quest for creative solutions to the pressing challenges faced by farmers and other stakeholders in the agriculture and food sectors for decades,” Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director and Chief Executive Officer of StartupTN, said. All details pertaining to the hackathon are available on www.startuptn.in. Applications should be submitted before November 25. The winning solutions will receive funding, support and mentorship.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app