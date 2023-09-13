ADVERTISEMENT

StartupTN announces launch of ‘Startup Thamizha’ reality show

September 13, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The show will be instrumental in bridging the gap between startups and investors

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN), functioning under the State’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department on Wednesday announced the launch of ‘Startup Thamizha’, a first-of-its-kind reality show.

The show will be instrumental in bridging the gap between startups and investors while creating awareness about them across the State, in the march towards making Tamil Nadu one of the top 20 global startup destinations, Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director and CEO StartupTN, said in a statement.

‘Startup Thamizha’ will play an essential role in creating awareness of how entrepreneurs and innovators with a novel and scalable product or solution could make a big dream come true, without worrying about their biggest challenges, Mr. Ramanathan said.

It is aimed at bringing about a cultural change in the minds of innovators and making them become employers by making optimum use of available resources and encouraging them to take risks and shun fear of failure, he said.

The show would also throw light on the new-age investment opportunities available for potential investors unaware of such novel avenues for investing, the statement said.

Details of the show will soon be published on the website: startuptn.in

