Startup to track cognitive skills of government school students

It will share the data with schools and government for SWOT analysis

Paabulum Discoveries Pvt. Ltd., a Chennai-based startup, will soon be tracking the cognitive skills of government school students on a daily basis.

It intends to collate the data and share them with the respective schools as well as the government to help them do a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis of the performance of each student and focus on their strengths.

The data will be gathered through an app called Arii. To start with , the firm intends to deploy its volunteers at schools to help teachers feed the data into the app.

The startup has recently inked a formal memorandum of understanding with Samagra Siksha, Education Department, Government of Tamil Nadu. “In the pilot phase, we will be working with 100 schools. Once the pilot project is successful, it will be extended. Also we will have to give a team to continuously provide the analytics to the government on the progress of the students,” said CEO Kaundeya S.

Plans are on to extend the project to private schools. According to Mr. Kaundeya, so far the marks and the attendance are the only data points for any analysis of the performance of students. But Arii offers 400-plus data points.

The government can know the progress of any particular student at any point in time. For example, if the government wants to see the list of outstanding students in 100-metre athletics, the list can be made available on a real-time basis. “There are so many other benefits that this system can provide to the government to make quick decisions and implement new policies,” Mr. Kaundeya pointed out.

Not only students, even teachers’ performance can be analysed and monitored by the principals and the school management, he said.