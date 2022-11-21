Startup develops indigenous 3D bioprinter

November 21, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

A startup co-founded by an IIT Madras alumnus has built a 3D printer that can print human tissues. The first prototype of Mito Plus has been installed at the Indian Institute of Science.

Avay Biosciences, which has developed the indigenous printer, launched it at the tech summit held in Bengaluru last week. Considered an alternative to organ transplant, bioprinting uses biomaterial and “bioinks” to create functional human tissues such as skin and entire organs.

Mito Plus is an advanced version of a printer developed in IISc research lab of Bikramjit Basu, a full professor specialising in biomaterial sciences.

Avay has partnered with organisations such as the Institute of Chemical Technology, the Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, and BITS Pilani.

The bioprinter could print a range of biomaterial and used for pharmaceutical drug discovery and drug testing applications, besides in cancer biology and cosmetology, said Avay Biosciences’ CEO Manish Amin.

The bioprinter would deposit a layer of biomaterial that may include living cells, to build complex structure such as skin or liver tissue, he said and added that many challenges must be addressed before a fully functional, viable organ can be created for human transplant.

Suhridh Sundaram, chief operating officer and IIT Madras alumnus from the Aerospace Engineering department, said creating new tissue samples such as skin could help to treat burns victims. “The tissues can be used for toxicology screens and various other testing mechanisms,” he said.