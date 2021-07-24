‘Start work on second airport in Chennai’

24 July 2021 01:38 IST

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Friday demanded that the State Government take immediate steps to start work on a second airport in Chennai as the passenger traffic would increase significantly in the next five years despite the expansion of the airport in Meenambakkam. In a statement, he referred to the Centre’s statement that Tamil Nadu has not finalised where the airport will be built and this caused delay in the work.

“It (second airport) is important for the development of the city and Tamil Nadu’s development. A second airport for Chennai is a big dream for Tamil Nadu. Not just that, it is important for the development of trade and industries in Tamil Nadu. However, despite the decision to build a second airport being announced 15 years ago, even preliminary plans have not been made,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that Chennai airport will operate at its full capacity soon and saw close to 2 crore people flying before the Covid-19 pandemic. “Had the pandemic not happened, the airport would have struggled to deal with the passenger traffic. Currently, the airport is being expanded to cater to the passenger traffic. While it was supposed to have been completed last June, it is not expected to be completed before 2022,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that the expansion would only cater to passenger traffic for the next 5 years and a new airport needs to be built in the next 6 years.