‘Start-ups will drive business transformation’

Innovations led by start-ups in clean energy and emerging technologies would support the transformation of Indian businesses and create a road map towards sustainable development, said Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission.

Delivering his keynote address during a session on start-ups, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), as part of the CII Virtual Factory and Plant Expo, he said start-ups can be an effective collaborative partner towards creating a new future for the manufacturing sector.

S. Sudhakar, chairman of MSME Sub-Committee, CII Southern Region and Managing Director, Turbo Engineers (CBE), said India ranked third in the world in the start-up ecosystem with over 70 unicorn companies.

Lakshmi Santhanam, co-founder of Renkube Pvt Ltd, said India had a huge potential for generating solar energy as it had indigenous technology and an enabling policy framework.

Vinit Kulkarni, co-founder, Greenovative, spoke about the need for energy-saving measures in industries.

He said reliable technologies were available now to capture data in real time and perform analysis for effective energy management.


